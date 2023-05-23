US Surgeon General Offers Social Media Tips For Teens

US Surgeon General Offers, Social Media Tips For Teens.

'TIME' reports that the United States surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has called for "immediate action" to shield the mental health of kids and adolescents on social media.

Our children and adolescents don’t have the luxury of waiting years until we know the full extent of social media’s impact.

Their childhoods and development are happening now, Dr. Vivek Murthy, United States surgeon general, via 'Time'.

Here are some things that Dr. Murthy recommends to help protect young people from the potential impact of social media.

1.

Ask for help, Reach out to a trusted friend or adult if you or someone you know is being negatively impacted by social media.

2.

Develop boundaries, Creating boundaries can take many different forms that include prioritizing unplugged interactions and connecting with people in person.

Ideas for boundaries include device-free mealtimes and in-person gatherings, or limiting use of devices one hour before bedtime to help get better sleep.

3.

Approach sharing with caution, Before you post something online, remember that what you post is often public and can be stored permanently .

4.

Harassment or abuse should not be a secret, You deserve help and support.

Reaching out to someone you trust can include a friend, family member, counselor or teacher.

Anyone experiencing cyberbullying should visit stopbullying.gov for advice on how to report it.

For anyone experiencing online harassment or abuse by a romantic partner should reach out to Love is Respect to receive expert support