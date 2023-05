WRONGTHINK 5.23.23 @3pm: “YOU’LL OWN NOTHING AND BE HAPPY.” INCLUDING YOUR KIDS.

NEW YORK STATE DEMOCRATS JUST VOTED FOR THE STATE TO HAVE TOTAL CONTROL OVER YOUR CHILD’S HEALTH.

IT SEEMS THAT EVER SINCE COVID HIT, THE PUSH FOR STATE CONTROL OVER CHILDREN HAS BEEN PUT INTO HYPERDRIVE.

THAT’S BECAUSE DEMOCRATS AREN’T LYING WHEN THEY SAY THEY WANT TOTAL GOVERNMENT CONTROL OVER SOCIETY “FROM THE CRADLE TO THE GRAVE” AND “FROM THE WOMB FROM THE TOMB.” IT’S ALL PART OF A MUCH LARGER AGENDA.