Nikki Allan murderer David Boyd jailed for 29 years

Mrs Justice Lambert sentences David Boyd to at least 29 years in prison for the murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992.

The judge says the assault was "brutal" and "inflicted unimaginable terror." Report by Rowlandi.

