David Johnston's report is a Trudeau whitewash

"Eminent Canadian" and Trudeau family friend David Johnston has published his first report into foreign interference in Canada's elections, and – shocker – Trudeau comes out clean, but the media and public service are the problem.

Johnston says there shouldn't be a public inquiry, but he should keep on going with his investigation so that Canadians don't see the classified documents he says exonerate the government.

True North's Andrew Lawton breaks down the report.