🔴 LIVE DBFZ NEW BALANCE PATCH UPDATE 💥 RANKED & LOBBY MATCHES | Dragon Ball FighterZ Version 1.32

Biscuit Live Streams Dragon Ball FighterZ On PS5.

New Balance Update To FighterZ, What New Changes Have Happened In The Game?

Find Out In Todays Live Stream.

We Also Got Announcements Of A New Budokai Tenkaichi Game & That RollBack Beta Testing Will Be Happening Soon.

Get ready for a whole new level of Dragon Ball FighterZ and don't miss out on the action!

Tune in to the live stream now to learn more about the upcoming roll back netcode update and take your game to the next level!

Remember To Drop A Like & Subscribe To Support The Channel 🍪