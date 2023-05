Lights, Camera, Action! Supposed White Supremacist with Nazi Flag "Attacks" White House | Ep 561

A supposed attack on the White House occured overnight when a man in a Uhaul tried to ram the gate.

And while threats on any sitting president are commonplace, this attack feels very fed-like.

Plus, China is expanding operations in Antarctica, Hillary Clinton understands concerns about Joe's age and Chicago is putting illegal migrant camps inside police stations in Chicago as the press calls Florida a "terror" state.