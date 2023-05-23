Jeff Bezos Is Engaged to Lauren Sánchez

'Today' has confirmed that the Amazon founder and Emmy-winning journalist are engaged, NBC News reports.

They first started dating in 2019, according to 'People.'.

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

The couple was together from 1993 to 2019.

Their divorce became the most expensive in history, NBC News reports.

Sánchez was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019.

She shares two children with Whitesell and has another son with retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

Bezos and Sánchez regularly pen affectionate posts to each other on social media.

You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for.

Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner.

, Lauren Sánchez, via Instagram.

I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come, Lauren Sánchez, via Instagram