Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Rep Denies Car Chase PR Accusations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently involved in a 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York.
Many were calling this a PR move from the Duke and Duchess, which they are now denying.
On May 16, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson claimed they were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase.'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently claimed they were chased by paparazzi in NYC for two hours.