FEDs at it Again, E.J Carroll Can't Get Enough Trump, NC: Emergency, Whitmer Tyranny Expands!

Got a few topics to cover for today.

Someone's U-Haul was seemingly found placed through the gate of the White House, with a flag inside!

E.

Jean Carroll seems to want Trump seconds, as she's adding his Townhall comments, North Carolina is mad at private school choice, ready to tackle the "real" issues, and at last.

Whitmer, showing that the most empowered woman of her State choses Tyranny when given the chance.