LFA 5.23.23 @5pm: R.I.P DESANTIS IF TRUMP TWEETS!

Trump welcomes everyone into the race - Ron Desantis to announce Presidency tomorrow - Elon Musk will get exclusive interview with Desantis - Dems push out full attack on FL and the cities of America - The actual footage of Feds attacking Trump supporters on J6 - 2nd Hunter Biden whistleblower comes forward - Univ.

Of Minn.

Has "NO WHITES ALLOWED" summer program - Dem politicians already calling for civil unrest in the streets - Uber suspends diversity chief for protecting white woman - Christian teacher banned from profession - Sheriffs need to start gearing up for war against federal government