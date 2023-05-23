Fox and CNN's Disastrous Ratings, and "CitiBike Karen" Smears, with Emily Jashinsky & Eliana Johnson

Megyn Kelly is joined by Emily Jashinsky, Federalist editor, and Eliana Johnson, co-host of the Ink-Stained Wretches podcast, to discuss Tim Scott's optimistic message could catch on in the GOP primary, if DeSantis and Trump's message will resonate more, Politico’s gross attack on DeSantis' wife Casey, the media's lack of criticism about "Dr. Jill" Biden and Gisele Fetterman, new revelations connecting Tucker Carlson being taken off the air and the Dominion lawsuit settlement, CNN's existential ratings crisis and need for new talent to save the network, Gayle King supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their lies, the media and activists smearing a white woman as "CitiBike Karen" seen arguing with Black teens over a rental bike, Ben Crump’s now deleted tweet calling her a racist, The View's latest disgusting attack on Sen.

Scott and his "Clarence Thomas Syndrome," massive decline in trust in the corporate media, the problem with social media, insane Cannes outfits and its effects on society, and more.

Plus, Megyn gives an update on her cooking.