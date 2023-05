ONE DAY IN THAILAND | WORKOUT | CONSTRUCTION | PATTAYA

Recently I took a trip to Thailand to finish buying a condo in Pattaya.

While I was there I ended up purchasing a second condo in a beautiful location.

Here is a quick video showing what one of my days was like leading up to me buying some Thai real estate.

