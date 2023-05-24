THE MEDIUM Scream Stream Round 4 - Mind Games

Well, this story got real dark real fast.

As much of a cliche as it might seem to ask who is the real beast between man or beast, a good plot knows how to make that question interesting, interesting enough that you're compelled by the answer.

It's the stuff of nightmares witnessing the monstrosities that the lost souls within the netherrealm have become, but it's just as, if not more harrowing to observe just how soulless these people were before they died.

Welcome back to yet another Scream Stream of #TheMedium as your Horror Host, Inkarnate is fortunately just passing through in a world that has truly gone mad.

The revelations of the backstories of the people who've died in the damned place and my connections to this haunting ground has seen me gripping the controller ever tighter and returning for more gripping epiphanies.

For an out-of-body experience, this game sure makes my skin crawl.