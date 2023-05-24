THE MEDIUM Scream Stream Round 4 - Mind Games
THE MEDIUM Scream Stream Round 4 - Mind Games

Well, this story got real dark real fast.

As much of a cliche as it might seem to ask who is the real beast between man or beast, a good plot knows how to make that question interesting, interesting enough that you&apos;re compelled by the answer.

It&apos;s the stuff of nightmares witnessing the monstrosities that the lost souls within the netherrealm have become, but it&apos;s just as, if not more harrowing to observe just how soulless these people were before they died.

Welcome back to yet another Scream Stream of #TheMedium as your Horror Host, Inkarnate is fortunately just passing through in a world that has truly gone mad.

The revelations of the backstories of the people who&apos;ve died in the damned place and my connections to this haunting ground has seen me gripping the controller ever tighter and returning for more gripping epiphanies.

For an out-of-body experience, this game sure makes my skin crawl.