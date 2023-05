The Bar Room Podcast #49 (Roman Reigns, WNBA, Cate Blanchett, Echo, Viola Davis)

This week on the Bar Room Podcast: Twitter accuses WWE of pushing Satanic t-shirt of Roman Reigns, Cate Blanchett creates a 'Rooney Rule' for her film production company, Viola Davis complains that there isn't enough work for old black women, People are shocked that no one wants to watch the WNBA, and Disney+ 'Echo' reportedly needed to be reshot entirely because it sucks ass.