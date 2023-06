"Pastor John Amanchukwu 'LIVE'!!! - Proof Biden Is FAKE!!!" - Ep. 21 [5/23/23]

Tonight's sponsor is www.4Patriots.com Go to www.4Patriots.com and use code BRAD to get 10% off your first purchase on anything in the store!

ALSO Join w/us and help take down the cabal!

Go to https://www.bradbarton.mycuestreaming.com/ for THE Best Value Ever: 1,000's of Channels, OANN, Newsmax, InfoWars, All Movie Channels, NFL Sunday Ticket & The Red Zone, ALL MLB, NBA, NHL games, Tons of old TV Series w/Seasons & Every Episode, over 70K Movies On Demand, & PPV!

ALL for only $59.99/mo!

😲🔥