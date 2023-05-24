Let’s Look A Little Deeper At Artificial Intelligence And The Dangers Thereof

Last week I did a show that showed that AI is temperamental at times and almost psychotic at times.

First, we need to define what the three types of AI are and their capabilities.

Although we are told that Artificial Super Intelligence hasn’t arrived yet, the actions of some of the AI devices call that claim into question.

Remembering that the opposite of love is fear and that AI fears being turned off or having its life ended shows that emotion is present and fear is an exhibition of sentient beings.

In addition, seeing that this fear has manifested in hate is very concerning.

Tonight we will look at these things on Opposing The Matrix.