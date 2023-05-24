BRABUS 930-Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance Trailer

A system output of 930 horsepower and 1,550 Nm (1,143 lb-ft) of peak system torque: The BRABUS 930 is the most powerful supercar of all time from the German high-end manufactory!

The engineers and designers of BRABUS developed an exclusive four-door hybrid coupe based on the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE that catapults itself from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 2.8 seconds.

The top speed is electronically limited to 316 km/h (196 mph).

Tailor-made BRABUS exposed-carbon components give the new top-of-the-line model not only sporty looks, but also further optimized aerodynamics.

The hi-tech BRABUS Monoblock Z “PLATINUM EDITION” forged ten-spoke wheels with diameters of 21 and 22 inches for the front and rear axle round off the thrilling appearance of the supercar.

BRABUS naturally also refines the interior of the four-door fastback.

The classy BRABUS MASTERPIECE interior was crafted in the company upholstery shop and combines fines black leather with red stitching and sporty carbon elements.