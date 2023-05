Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passes away after suffering a cardiac arrest | Oneindia News

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who was popularly known for his role in Anupamaa, passed away at the age of 51.

Reportedly, he suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, May 23.

Apart from his work in TV, Nitesh was also known for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om.

The news of his sudden demise has shocked the entire industry.

#RIP #NiteshPandey #Bollywood ~PR.154~ED.155~HT.99~