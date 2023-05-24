Bolivian lawmakers brawl in parliament

Kicks, hair-pulling and clenched fists: a scuffle breaks out in the Bolivian parliament after lawmakers from the country's leftist ruling party tried to remove protest banners held by the opposition over the detention of Luis Fernando Camacho, the conservative governor of the Santa Cruz region.

The protest came as Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo gave a presentation defending the legality of Camacho's arrest where he branded parliamentarians from Creemos, Camacho's party, as "radical, thieving and violent" people intent on "stealing the wallets of the Bolivian people."