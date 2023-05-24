Labour: Why are public funding Boris Johnson’s legal bill?

Labour frontbencher Anneliese Dodds says the “big question” for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak is, why are the British public funding Mr Johnson’s “enormous” legal bill?

Taxpayers are being billed up to £245,000 to cover the cost of the former prime minister’s Partygate inquiry lawyers.

Mr Johnson is being investigated by MPs over whether he knowingly misled Parliament over Downing Street parties during the Covid lockdown.

Report by Jonesia.

