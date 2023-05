‘Are you letting your home secretary off the hook?’

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for PMQs at the House of Commons, where he will face Sir Keir Starmer across the Despatch Box.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prime minister said Home Secretary Suella Braverman's actions over her speeding ticket "do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code".

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn