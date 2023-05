Speaker throws Conservative MP Paul Bristow out of PMQs

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle tells Conservative MP for Peterborough, Paul Bristow, to leave the Chamber during Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer’s exchange at PMQs.

Sir Lindsay said: “I’m not having it, and I’ve warned you before.” Report by Jonesia.

