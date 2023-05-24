China will likely be hit by new Covid-19 wave with up to 65 million weekly cases | Oneindia News

A senior health advisor has said that China will probably witness a peak in a new Covid-19 wave towards the end of June, as it may mark around 65 million infections in a week.

According to reports, government authorities are rushing to increase their vaccine arsenal to fight against the latest omicron variants.

Since late April, coronavirus variant XBB has been fueling an increase in cases across the country and is likely to result in 40 million infections per week by May-end before it is expected to peak at 65 million a month later.

