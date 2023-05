Prince Louis is Learning to Garden, Like His Grandpa

King Charles is known for his love of the environment and his gardens.

Now his grandson is learning how to grow things at school.

The Princess of Wales attended the Chelsea Flower Show and while speaking to a group of children, spoke of her own, “Louis is growing broad beans at school.

You put them in a cup and you can see the roots growing.

They get big quickly like sunflowers.” Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.