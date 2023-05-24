10 Hollywood Actors Answer Questions About Television

Television's biggest stars answer questions about what better than television!

What's everyone binging?

Who doesn't want to be on Succession?

Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, Dominique Fishback, Sharon Horgan, Riley Keough, Niecy Nash-Betts, Elizabeth Olsen, Sheryl Lee Ralph, J.

Smith-Cameron, and Ali Wong share their favorite scene partners, theme songs and the show they'll never stop rewatching.

Director: Jackie Phillips Director of Photography: Dominik Czaczyk Editor: Matt Colby Celebrity Talent: Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, Dominique Fishback, Sharon Horgan, Riley Keough, Niecy Nash-Betts, Elizabeth Olsen, Sheryl Lee Ralph, J.

Smith-Cameron, Ali Wong Producer: Ashley Hall Line Producer: Jen Santos Associate Producer: Emebeit Beyene Production Manager: Andressa Pelachi Production and Equipment Manager: Kevin Balash Camera Operator: Shay Eberle-Gunst Audio: Cassiano Pereira, Gray Thomas-Sowers Production Assistants: Phillip Arliss, Fernando Barajas Art Department: Morgan Roberts Post Production Supervisor: Nicholas Ascanio Post Production Coordinator: Jovan James Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Assistant Editor: Andy Morell