Passing The Test

We go through many trials in life that will test our faith, trust, and attitude we have in God.
Each test will determine if we need to go through it again or if we passed the test?
In other words, do we look more like Jesus?
We go through many trials in life that will test our faith, trust, and attitude we have in God.
Each test will determine if we need to go through it again or if we passed the test?
In other words, do we look more like Jesus?
Big media companies and Nielsen have battled for months over the exact way to count TV viewers who no longer watch traditional TV..
COVID Lockdowns is Reason for School Failures In Failing Test Scores & Forced Summer School