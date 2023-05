Watch Live - Lawyer Richard Merritt accused of killing his own mother Day 4

Richard Merritt faces trial for allegedly killing his mother on the day he was supposed to report to prison for financial crimes in February 2019.

Prosecutors allege Merritt brutally stabbed and beat 77-year-old Shirley Merritt to death after she cooked him his last meal — leaving plates on the table and pots on the stove.

Richard was arrested and charged when US Marshals caught him eight months later in Tennessee living under an alias."