Live From the Bunker 593: Beware the Lizard People!

Remember the mini-series "V" back in the 80s?

Writer/producer Kenneth Johnson still thinks it's relevant now, which is why he's trying to develop a big screen remake of the show.

In a new Vanity Fair article, Johnson talks about the show's anti-fascist message, and it's interesting just which group he wants to say are the bad guys now...