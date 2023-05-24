Keys 2 Life EP32: Ralph Suddath | The Technology Behind QUANTUM ENERGY BEDS

Ralph Suddath has been a research scientist and inventor for more than 30 years.

He has developed a group of patented water treatment systems as well as creating a number of medical healing devices that combine the studies and research of many scientists including Nikola Tesla, Royal Rife, John Keeley, George Lakhovsky, Walter Russell and most importantly Viktor Shauberger.

While most researchers work to develop theories and understanding, Ralph’s expertise is in developing products that produce solutions to some of humanities biggest problems.