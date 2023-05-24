A foster care system where every child has a loving home | Sixto Cancel

In the US, youth in foster care are nearly twice as likely as war veterans to suffer from PTSD.

Placed in foster care at just 11 months old, 2023 Audacious Project grantee Sixto Cancel experienced the faults of the system firsthand.

Now, he's the founder of Think of Us, an organization working to reform child welfare by centering kinship care, or placing a child with an extended family member or a familiar adult.

Learn more about his plan to help thousands of kids searching for a loving home with one simple, systemic switch.

(This ambitious idea is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)