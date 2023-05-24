MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.24.23 @12pm: DESANTIS AND ELON MUSK TEAM UP AS TRUMP SURGES

Biden thinks he’s negotiating out of the “Great Depression”- Liberals say they will riot if GOP does spending cuts- USA ready to run out of money?- Desantis launches campaign TODAY on Twitter with Elon Musk, is this the right move?- White House touts border success as leftists begin protesting migrants getting better treatment than them- Another staged White Supremacy event with this Uhaul nonsense?- Kari Lake loses case, how do we stop voter fraud?- New health studies show strokes on rise for young people…shocker- MikeCrispi.com for more!