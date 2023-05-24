Montana Bans Drag Performer Readings to Kids in Libraries and Schools

The bill officially makes Montana the first state to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in libraries and public schools.

A spokesperson for governor Greg Gianforte said he signed the bill because he “believes it’s wildly inappropriate for little kids,…”.

“... especially preschoolers and kids in elementary school, to be exposed to sexualized content.”.

According to The Associated Press, this bill is unique as it does not require a sexual element for the performance to be banned.

In Florida and Tennesse, their efforts to ban drag readings require the performance to be sexual in nature.

House Bill 359 immediately took effect after it was signed.

Its original goal was to ban minors from attending all drag shows.

It was later ammened to block minors from attending obscene of sexually oriented performances on public property.

AP reports that it is not known how often drag readings are held in Montana libraries and schools.