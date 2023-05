Cardiff Riots: Police Still Deny They Were Chasing Teens During Crash

The death of two teenagers in a crash in Cardiff sparked riots on Monday.

Some of the local community blamed a police chase.

Police in Cardiff maintain they were not chasing two teenagers when they had the fatal crash.

The two boys killed were Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.

The crash took place on Snowden Road in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday evening.

Report by Cockerama.

