Bud Light’s Sales Continue to Sink Over Mulvaney Controversy

NBC News reports that due to backlash from using Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok influencer, in a March Madness promo.

Sales of Bud Light have crashed.

According to beer industry publication Beer Business Daily, sales for the beverage sank 28.4% in the week ending May 13.

That slump continues a trend from a 27.7% decline from the previous week.

Most people don’t care about this issue and don’t want to get roped into a conversation, Harry Schuhmacher, Beer Business Daily editor, via NBC News.

Therefore they're not going to buy the beer, Harry Schuhmacher, Beer Business Daily editor, via NBC News.

In a time of national debate regarding civil rights for transgender people, the promotion was lambasted by conservatives.

AB InBev had worked previously with the LGBTQ+ community, including Mulvaney.

Shares of AB InBev have dropped more than 10% since the promo with Mulvaney was posted.

The timing and the zeitgeist and the divided environment all combined to create this unbelievable boycott that nobody could have anticipated, Harry Schuhmacher, Beer Business Daily editor, via NBC News