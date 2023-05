WRONGTHINK 5.24.23 @3pm: DIVIDE, DISTRACT, DESTABILIZE … DESANTIS 2024?

DESANTIS WILL BE ANNOUNCING HIS CANDIDACY ON A TWITTER SPACE TODAY.

I UNDERSTAND THAT HE PROBABLY BELIEVES THAT IS A WITTY AND UNIQUE CAMPAIGN STRATEGY, BUT IT’S NOT.

TWITTER ISN’T REAL LIFE.

IT IS AN ENTERTAINING SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM WHERE PEOPLE SPEND TIME ARGUING INSTEAD OF ACTUALLY DOING ANYTHING TO FIX THE PROBLEMS IN THIS COUNTRY.

WHAT DOES THIS TELL US ABOUT RON DESANTIS AS A CANDIDATE, AND HIS ENTIRE CAMPAIGN?

WELL IT TELLS US THAT HE REVELS IN CHAOS, NOT IN TAKING ACTION TOWARDS MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

I’M STARTING TO WONDER … IS THE DESANTIS CAMPAIGN A PSYOP DESIGNED BY THE SAME ESTABLISHMENT CLASS WHO TRIED TO DESTROY TRUMP SINCE 2015?

AND NOT JUST TRUMP, BUT THE ENTIRE MAGA MOVEMENT?

TODAY WE’LL EXPOSE THE TRUTH.