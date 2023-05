THE ANNOUNCEMENT Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep586

In this episode, Dinesh considers the full ramifications if Ron DeSantis, as expected, jumps into the presidential race.

Dinesh reviews the shifting politics of the Middle East, as revealed in the recent Arab Summit.

Another Soros-funded DA goes down, and Dinesh provides the cheerful details.

Dinesh reports on how the Egyptians are responding to Hollywood’s decision to cast Cleopatra as a black woman.