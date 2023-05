The "Mother" of All Marian Apparitions? - Part Three

The year 1917 triggered a series of events that would change Catholic history as we know it.

What has now become known as Our Lady of Fatima, one of the world's most famous Marian apparitions, was underway!

But did you know that the children at Fatima actually received a "warning" of sorts one year prior to Our Lady revealing herself?

Are you familiar with the full turn of events, which continued for months?