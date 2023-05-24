LFA 5.24.23 @5pm: DESANTIS SUCKS, TARGET CAVES!

Byron Donalds is full on MAGA!

- Kari Lake's plans - Ron Desantis files FEC paperwork to run for POTUS - LFA TV exposes the REAL Ronny Meatballs = Bush Wannabe - Target caves too little too late - Illegals are ruining hotels - America 1st Legal uncovers massive censorship network - TX winery owner sentenced to 7 years for J6 role - KJP now gaslights media that debt ceiling will be catastrophic - BLM is about to go bankrupt - Anna Paulina Luna files another resolution of punishment for Adam Schiff