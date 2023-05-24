Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison on Drug Trafficking Charges

Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison on Drug Trafficking Charges .

TMZ reports the rapper, best known for his hit, “Trap Queen,” recieved his sentence on Wednesday in a Long Island federal court.

.

Wap, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, previously plead guilty in August 2022 for a conspiracy drug charge.

Wap, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, previously plead guilty in August 2022 for a conspiracy drug charge.

In 2021, he was arrested while en route to the Rolling Loud New York music festival and was accused of using a USPS truck to move cocaine.

.

In 2021, he was arrested while en route to the Rolling Loud New York music festival and was accused of using a USPS truck to move cocaine.

.

Federal authorities turned up 16 kilos of cocaine during their investigation.

.

Wap’s lawyers claimed he started selling drugs after falling on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

.

He told the judge, “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.” .

Wap was nominated for two Grammys in 2016