Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison on Drug Trafficking Charges .
TMZ reports the rapper, best known for his hit, “Trap Queen,” recieved his sentence on Wednesday in a Long Island federal court.
Wap, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, previously plead guilty in August 2022 for a conspiracy drug charge.
In 2021, he was arrested while en route to the Rolling Loud New York music festival and was accused of using a USPS truck to move cocaine.
Federal authorities turned up 16 kilos of cocaine during their investigation.
Wap’s lawyers claimed he started selling drugs after falling on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He told the judge, “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.” .
Wap was nominated for two Grammys in 2016