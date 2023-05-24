(Ep. 146) A RACE TO THE BOTTOM | The Gov't Has ChatGPT | Miller Light Sucks

Bernie gets rich off capitalism while bitching about capitalism.

Miller Lite and Ford race to join the likes of Gillette and Bud Light for the marketing Darwin Award on how to tank your company's profits the fastest.

We also discuss what might be the motivation behind this apparent marketing suicide race to the bottom for these mega corporations.

The "democracy is sacred" crowd is attacking FBI whistleblowers over their January 6th claims because apparently the sacredness of democracy is as flimsy as the narratives these people are actually devoted to.

Sam Altman, of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, thinks the best way to save us from potential AI doom is to create another government agency to regulate and license its creation and use.

What could go wrong?