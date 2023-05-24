Simon Ateba: Ron DeSantis, Tucker & Free Speech on Twitter 2.0 w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew
Simon Ateba joins Dr. Drew to discuss Tucker Carlson&apos;s rumored new Twitter show, new CEO Linda Yaccarino, Ron DeSantis&apos; expected presidential campaign announcement in an interview with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces, and Simon&apos;s experience of being banned by the White House&apos;s Press Secretary.

But Ateba's own story is also remarkable.

He says he was &quot;attacked by pirates on the Gulf of Guinea with an AK47 to my head, kidnapped in Nigeria, dumped in the woods &amp; left for dead, arrested in Cameroon during investigation &amp; kept in dark cell only to be sidelined at the White House.&quot;