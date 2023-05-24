Simon Ateba: Ron DeSantis, Tucker & Free Speech on Twitter 2.0 w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew

Simon Ateba joins Dr. Drew to discuss Tucker Carlson's rumored new Twitter show, new CEO Linda Yaccarino, Ron DeSantis' expected presidential campaign announcement in an interview with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces, and Simon's experience of being banned by the White House's Press Secretary.

••「 CALL IN & LINKS: https://drdrew.com/5242023 」•• But Ateba's own story is also remarkable.

He says he was "attacked by pirates on the Gulf of Guinea with an AK47 to my head, kidnapped in Nigeria, dumped in the woods & left for dead, arrested in Cameroon during investigation & kept in dark cell only to be sidelined at the White House."