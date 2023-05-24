Jodi Benson says 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film pays 'tribute' to the original
Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the animated version of 'The Little Mermaid', supports the changes made in the new live-action adaptation of the Disney classic as she believes it reflects modern attitudes.