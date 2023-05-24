Jodi Benson says 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film pays 'tribute' to the original

Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the animated version of 'The Little Mermaid', supports the changes made in the new live-action adaptation of the Disney classic as she believes it reflects modern attitudes.
Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the animated version of 'The Little Mermaid', supports the changes made in the new live-action adaptation of the Disney classic as she believes it reflects modern attitudes.
The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall discusses bringing back the original Ariel for the live action remake.
The..