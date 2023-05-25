PM Modi to flag off Uttrakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express via video conference | Oneindia News
PM Modi to flag off Uttrakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express via video conference | Oneindia News

PM Modi on Thursday will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express train of Uttrakhand.

The train will travel from Delhi to Dehradun.

#PMModi #VandeBharatExpress #Uttrakhand ~HT.98~PR.150~ED.101~