PM Modi to flag off Uttrakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express via video conference | Oneindia News

PM Modi on Thursday will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express train of Uttrakhand.
The train will travel from Delhi to Dehradun.
#PMModi #VandeBharatExpress #Uttrakhand ~HT.98~PR.150~ED.101~
PM Modi on Thursday will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express train of Uttrakhand.
The train will travel from Delhi to Dehradun.
#PMModi #VandeBharatExpress #Uttrakhand ~HT.98~PR.150~ED.101~
With the launch of the 17th Vande Bharat express yesterday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that Prime Minister..