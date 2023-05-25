How Elites Robbed YOU of the American Dream

Why are migrants flooding across the border into the U.S.?

The answer is the pursuit of some version of the American dream.

But here’s what no one is telling these migrants – that while the Biden administration is throwing open the gates to let people in, the government is simultaneously waging a war on the American dream.

Here are some of the things Team Biden left off the welcome brochure: You’re arriving at a time when achieving your American dream has more obstacles than any other time in the modern era.

Crime, homelessness, and drug addiction are rampant thanks to left-wing policies.

Federal spending has jacked up inflation and interest rates, making it harder than it’s been in 15 years to buy a house.

The administration’s climate obsession is making energy more expensive and forcing electric vehicles on you that you can’t afford.

Officials are regulating everything from your gas stove to the kind of light bulbs you use.

And they seem determined to destroy the dollar, which means whatever money you might be able to make won’t go as far as it did even just a few years ago.

It’s time to end the unhinged left-wing agenda keeping the American dream out of reach for most Americans.