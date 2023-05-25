on the chemtrail line 5-23-23

About a month ago, after us getting boatloads of sunshine, eye started waking up to this thick haze in the sky with none of the tell tale signs of of chemtrail spraying...figured they either sprayed heavy with some type of spray that mimics natural haze before the sun came up or it was actually frum Canadian wildfires as the weather woman is saying...caught them on various sky cams in the morning, spraying up cloud cover...in the evening here in Axum-dale the western skies was sprayed up like you wouldn't.... believe!

But the spraying was everywhere around the state..