THE PERSIAN VERSION Movie

THE PERSIAN VERSION Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Coming from two countries at odds with each other, Iranian-American Leila (Layla Mohammadi) strives to find balance and embrace her opposing cultures, while boldly challenging the labels society is so quick to project upon her.

When her family reunites in New York City for her father's heart transplant, Leila navigates her relationships from arms length in an effort to keep her "real" life separate from her family life.

However, when her secret is unceremoniously revealed, so are the distinct parallels between her life and that of her mother Shireen (Niousha Noor).

Punctuated by a bright color palette, snappy comedic relief, and vibrant dance numbers, THE PERSIAN VERSION delivers an honest portrayal of a woman who remains unapologetically herself, blended seamlessly into a heartfelt story about family, belonging, and the undeniable influence of pop music.

Directed by Maryam Keshavarz starring Layla Mohammadi, Niousha Noor, Kamand Shafieisabet, Bijan Daneshmand, Bella Warda, Chiara Stella, Shervin Alenabi release date Coming Soon