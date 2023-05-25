Stylish and safe, with an excellent range - Emission-free over the last mile with the new Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter

By the end of this decade, the brand known by its three-pointed star aims to become fully electric as it pursues its "electric only" strategy, and has a clear plan for the transformation to an emission-free future.

In addition, the ambition is to introduce innovative mobility solutions that will make a significant contribution to improving the quality of life in cities.

For mobility over the so-called "last mile", another emission-free solution is now about to come onto the market in the form of the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter.

This combines performance, exceptional range and safety with high-quality components and sporty elegance.

Folded simply and intuitively, the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter fits easily into the boot of a car, while its low weight means that it can be carried conveniently on public transport.

Which all makes it perfectly suited for the city, for commuters or even for longer distances.