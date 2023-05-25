All-new Honda CR-V Interior Design

Honda has unveiled the sixth generation of its best-selling SUV, the CR-V, which is set to raise the bar for design, practicality, and everyday usability when it arrives in Europe later this year.

Revealed at the brand’s European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany, the latest CR-V has been refined in every way to create the perfect all-round SUV.

It combines the advanced and sporty values that the Honda brand is known for, with the latest driver aids and passive safety to realise outstanding reliability, dynamics, and comfort.

A focus on high-quality colours, materials and fabrics throughout the cabin has elevated the CR-V more toward the premium segment.

The CR-V will be offered with a choice of either a full hybrid (e:HEV) or, for the first time in the European market, a plug-in hybrid (e:PHEV) powertrain.

Both variants feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine which has been revised to enhance efficiency, refinement, and dynamic performance across the range.