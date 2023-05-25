Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims to repel massive Russian overnight drone attack |Oneindia News

The overnight drone attacks on Kyiv by the Russian forces don’t seem to stop at all.

Last night too, Russian forces carried out overnight drone attacks on Kyiv…continuing a month-long campaign of air strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

The top echelons of the Ukrainian military said that Kyiv's air defences destroyed all of the drones during the three-hour air attack last night.

This was the twelfth drone attack by Russia this month.

The attacks were carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones, or what the Russian call Kamikaze drones.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv’s military administratio, said that all detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed” .

