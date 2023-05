The CCP not only keeps to send fentanyl to the US but has also bought off the US judiciary system

5/24/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Kathleen Winn: The CCP not only continues to send fentanyl to the US, but has also bought off the American judiciary system, law enforcement, and elected officials to the extent that we are losing our voice.

It’s time for the Americans to push back!